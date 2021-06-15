Jinx Larive: Problems at the post office

The U.S. Postal Service needs your attention. Example: We have an ongoing problem at our Post Office (Nevada City). The office has no manager, our post office is now “assigned” to the San Francisco district (why?) and we don’t get any mail delivery on many days every month. Just today in our local paper there were two letters complaining about the same problem.

According to local Post Office’s staff, they are way under staffed and have to work too many excess hours. This problem needs immediate attention. The Postal Service spends millions of dollars on TV and radio ads bragging about how good they are. BS!

Maybe they need to spend that money on staff or we just need to privatize the operation. The management sucks at all levels as near as we can tell. I look forward to some action on this. God bless you and America.

Jinx Larive

Nevada City