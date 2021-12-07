Jim Weir: Where did all the chips go?

The first mass-produced automobile, the Ford Model T, rolled off the line in 1908 at the Ford plant in Highland Park, Michigan. The transistor was invented by Bardeen, Brattain, and Shockley at Bell Labs in Murray Hill, New Jersey, in 1947 (two days before Christmas). The first basic integrated circuit (“chip”) was invented by Jack Kilby at Texas Instruments in Dallas, Texas, in 1958.

The first modern mass produced chip was invented by Robert Noyce of Fairchild Semiconductor in San Jose in 1960. Now Ford has acres of new Fords sitting in a huge parking lot because Taiwan is shipping all of their chips to Toyota in Japan and the new Fords won’t work without the now-scarce chips.

As Red Skelton’s character Clem Kadiddlehopper would say, “It don’t seem right. It just don’t seem right.”

Jim Weir, VP Engineering, RST Engineering

Grass Valley