Jim Weir: The right to die with dignity
The saying goes that pets give us a few thousand days of comfort and one day of absolute horror. It happens. Pets are “put to sleep” when they can no longer have their lives extended, and they are allowed their peaceful exit from this life. Bless you, Katie the Sheltie.
It is amazing that we can’t treat human beings with the same respect? Vomiting, screaming, convulsions? All because some Oklahoma prison guard with no medical training jabs some 30 times the amount of medicine indicated into a convicted person.
Whether or not he deserved it because he killed a prison worker isn’t the point. He deserved to die as a human being. We obviously need veterinarians, not prison guards to administer lethal injections.
Jim Weir
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Jim Weir: The right to die with dignity
The saying goes that pets give us a few thousand days of comfort and one day of absolute horror. It happens. Pets are “put to sleep” when they can no longer have their lives extended,…