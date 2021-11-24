Jim Weir: The right to die with dignity

The saying goes that pets give us a few thousand days of comfort and one day of absolute horror. It happens. Pets are “put to sleep” when they can no longer have their lives extended, and they are allowed their peaceful exit from this life. Bless you, Katie the Sheltie.

It is amazing that we can’t treat human beings with the same respect? Vomiting, screaming, convulsions? All because some Oklahoma prison guard with no medical training jabs some 30 times the amount of medicine indicated into a convicted person.

Whether or not he deserved it because he killed a prison worker isn’t the point. He deserved to die as a human being. We obviously need veterinarians, not prison guards to administer lethal injections.

Jim Weir

Grass Valley