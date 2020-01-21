Jim Warren: Jet crash linked to Trump’s assassination of Soleimani

President Donald J. Trump should be charged with the murders of 176 people. Due to his baseless, unapproved and gratuitous assassination of Iran’s Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Iran was on high alert following their missile firing toward bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces after the assassination.

Yes, it was a terrible mistake by Iran to shoot down a commercial airliner merely hours after hostilities arose due to the assassination.

It does not, however, take a forensics expert to conclude that, if Soleimani was alive today, so would 176 innocent people be.

Jim Warren

Grass Valley