Jim Sperlazza: PG&E leaves us in the dark

After 30-plus hours we get an email stating the power is out. Oh, really? I hadn’t noticed. And they are “assessing” the outage. How long does the assessing take? No meaningful updates when it’s obvious PG&E knows the problem or problems, so why not communicate rather than leave us in the dark, pun intended, and without any idea of how long it will be.

They continue to abuse their customers with little efforts to improve their antiquated infrastructure. Sure, I know the storm caused the outage, but only because we have overhead lines and transformers that should have been put underground years ago.

People are cold, older folks have, in some cases, no heat and have no way of knowing how long.

It’s time for change.

Jim Sperlazza





Nevada County