Jim Primrose: Kudos to a great coach and a great person
December 17, 2018
After nearly 20 years, Sara Freitas is ending her long run as coach of the Nevada Union High School cross country team.
As an elite runner, she has been able to share her knowledge of running, racing, preventing injuries, and recovering from injuries with her teams. She has put in countless hours preparing schedules, summer camp, workouts with pace times for each runner and endless paperwork. And, regardless of the competition, she has led her teams to league championships, section championships, and sent many teams and individuals to the state meet.
She is a great coach and person. Thank you.
Jim Primrose
Nevada City
