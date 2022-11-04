Jim Primrose: Cell phones a problem in education

There is a lot of news these days about falling student test scores in reading and math. COVID is blamed. The schools are blamed. But, people do not seem to see the elephant in the room.

I believe that there is a direct correlation between the increased use of cell phones by students and their falling test scores. It seems that many students are using their free time to be on their phones talking to friends, playing games, and viewing videos. They do not have time to read a book or work on their math skills doing something as simple as a Sudoku puzzle.

Teachers are faced with the old saying: “You can lead a horse to water but you can not make it drink.” Proficiency in reading and skills in math do not magically appear. It takes work and the work is not being done by many students. I blame a significant part of this problem on parents who are allowing their children to prioritize cell phones over education.

Jim Primrose

Nevada City