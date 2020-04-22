Jim Lewis: Without a mask, Mr. President?
As a patriotic veteran and longtime Republican, I recently found myself screaming at my television.
I watched in disgust as those “Deep State” liberal journalists questioned my president for his proclamation that wearing masks in public should be optional. If President Trump feels it is safe not to wear a mask in public, I totally support his decision.
His leadership has been unbelievably remarkable. I urge our president to take one action in particular that would unite our country as nothing else could. Two-thirds of Americans would overwhelmingly support this action. President Trump should demonstrate his support for America’s health-care professionals on the front lines in the war against coronavirus. He should visit a hospital intensive care unit filled with critically ill coronavirus victims. He should spend a few hours interacting with doctors, nurses, technicians, and patients. As our war president, he would gain invaluable knowledge by visiting the front lines of this terrible battle.
Most important — he should follow his principles and visit the ICU without using a mask or other so-called “protective” equipment. With this one action, President Trump would greatly uplift our spirits and begin the process which would truly make America great again.
Support Local Journalism
Jim Lewis, R.N.
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User