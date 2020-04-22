Jim Lewis: Without a mask, Mr. President?

As a patriotic veteran and longtime Republican, I recently found myself screaming at my television.

I watched in disgust as those “Deep State” liberal journalists questioned my president for his proclamation that wearing masks in public should be optional. If President Trump feels it is safe not to wear a mask in public, I totally support his decision.

His leadership has been unbelievably remarkable. I urge our president to take one action in particular that would unite our country as nothing else could. Two-thirds of Americans would overwhelmingly support this action. President Trump should demonstrate his support for America’s health-care professionals on the front lines in the war against coronavirus. He should visit a hospital intensive care unit filled with critically ill coronavirus victims. He should spend a few hours interacting with doctors, nurses, technicians, and patients. As our war president, he would gain invaluable knowledge by visiting the front lines of this terrible battle.

Most important — he should follow his principles and visit the ICU without using a mask or other so-called “protective” equipment. With this one action, President Trump would greatly uplift our spirits and begin the process which would truly make America great again.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Jim Lewis, R.N.

Grass Valley