Jim Lewis: The mine — a great unifier

Thank goodness for the mine! It has done the impossible: It has re-united much of Nevada County around this huge local issue. As I travel around our beautiful county, I see anti-mine posters in towns and in the countryside; in richer and in poorer communities, and in presumable pro-Trump and anti-Trump areas.

I ask everybody I can about their opinions of the potential mine. My unofficial poll tells me that about 80% of Nevada Countians are strongly against the mine. Not only that —those in the 20% who tell me they are supporters usually do not strongly favor it — they often make vague comments about “more jobs” and “the rights of businesses.” They usually know little about the serious environmental concerns and the disastrous track record of Rise Gold Corp. and its directors.

I have just one question: Is it possible that only three (out of five) supervisors will make this critical decision about our future? If so, then I am officially a one-issue voter. Supes and candidates — I do not care about your overall politics. I just want to know how you plan to vote on the mine. Tell us. Stand up and be crystal clear!

Jim Lewis

Grass Valley