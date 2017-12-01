 Jim Layton: A note of thankfulness to Fore Dental Clinic | TheUnion.com

Jim Layton: A note of thankfulness to Fore Dental Clinic

I'd like to thank the Fore Dental Clinic of Grass Valley for opening up their hearts to veterans who really couldn't afford needed dental work.

The Fore Clinic set aside a day for veterans to come in and have their teeth completely checked over, and cleaned, without charge.

Their dental professionalism was only exceeded by their kindness and care.

Jim Layton

Nevada County

