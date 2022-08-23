Jim Hurley: Put the power lines underground

In my rural neighborhood, we have three paved collector roads, and 71 private, mostly gravel, roads that feed into those collector roads.

Away from the paved collector roads, the power lines do not run along private roads, instead they mostly run along existing property lines.

There are many advantages to running the power lines underground along the property lines:

Much, much cheaper than replacing the poles and removing multiple threatening trees.

PG&E already has the necessary easement.

PG&E would avoid the environmental damage that taking out all those trees entails.

Underground avoids tearing up private roads and driveways with PG&E’s very heavy cutting and chipping equipment.

The underground lines would be earlier to maintain.

As to fire safety, cutting all those trees along the overhead lines does little or nothing to stop our biggest threat: A wind-driven crown fire!

I asked a PG&E employee about the advantage of underground lines. He said the state demanded they run the lines along the power poles. That doesn’t make sense. I have submitted this issue to the PUC.

Jim Hurley

Nevada County