Jim Edwards: A self-described ‘deplorable’ weighs in

I and millions of hard working, legal Americans are appalled, embarrassed and extremely disgusted at the way our two California senators and the rest of the Democratic Party are attempting to destroy Judge Kavanaugh's character and life.

The left wing has proven themselves to ignorant, immature, biased and willing to do anything to obstruct and delay this nomination, simply because the lost the election.

Harris was the most embarrassing, when she, made a childish interruption of the hearing for Judge Kavanaugh. But that is what we get when the coastal yuppies vote these childish, immature Democrats to a job that only adults should being doing.

Jim Edwards, a proud deplorable dreg of society

Smartsville