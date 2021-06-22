Jim Driver: Ready for Birthing Person Day?
This morning, Newsmax was commenting on how the new canceled word is “mother.” In place of mother, you must use the phrase “birthing person.” In Newsmax’s interviews with folks on the street, some thought that the change in wording was to prevent hurt feelings. Others were outraged by the change and felt insulted.
But the issue that I thought was most important was that so many folks could not understand why it was important to have the word “mother” replaced by the phrase “birthing person.”
To me, it is clear that the reason “mother” is being replaced by “birthing person” is connected to the policies promoting gender choice. If boys can legally become girls, and girls can legally become boys, how do you legally define what happens when a girl who has legally become a boy gives birth to a child?
This is just one more attempt by Marxists to divide us against one another with the goal of destroying the family unit. Remember, Marxists believe that the individual must always be second. The group always comes first!
Jim Driver
Rough and Ready
