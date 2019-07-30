Jim Driver: Is the pot is calling the kettle black?

With regard to Ken Hale’s Other Voices article, “Trump represents the Seven Deadly Sins,” Ken has used the Judeo/Christian Bible to support his biased opinion regarding President Trump. But, that same Bible contains many other admonitions, including, “Judge Not! Least Ye be Judged.”

President Trump may not be a saint. But he is, like all of God’s children, imperfect.

I’m disappointed that Ken did not take the time to research his article more thoroughly, because, if he had, he would have found out that his accusations and conclusions were usually “half truths.” Not facts.

If I had used the same kind of logic, I could have written an article similar to his, with the target being a Clinton. So, please, stop fanning the flames of “Us Versus Them.”

Because, if you do not, it will destroy almost 250 years of the only government in the history of the mankind that has not been governed by an oligarchy.

Jim Driver

Rough and Ready