Jim Boston: The Grass Valley Group and beyond

I’m writing a new book, which will be a history of Grass Valley and Nevada City, and how a handful of technological companies, led by the Grass Valley Group, took the two towns from their mining and lumber industry roots and made the area known around the world as an innovative center of the broadcasting industry.

The “group” boot-strapped the area’s emergence as a mecca for television production and engineering movers and shakers when seeking the latest in television capabilities. They were soon joined by several other innovative companies that sprang up in the area. The book will chronicle the area’s eminence in television technical prowess.

I’m looking for any information community members would like to contribute towards this project. In addition, if there is anyone you think I should contact I would greatly appreciate that information. If interested, I have a synopsis on the book at:

https://www.dtvengineering.com/myblog.html

Jim Boston

Auburn