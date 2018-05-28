Jim Black: Coach Sparks a good choice for Nevada Union
May 28, 2018
Congratulations to Nevada Union High School for their outstanding selection of Brad Sparks as their new head football coach.
Brad has years of experience coaching high school football as an assistant and as a head football coach and should do a great job leading the Miner program. He has very positive interface skills that will develop a winning attitude among his players and coaches and will lead them to do their very best in practice and during Friday night Miner games. He's selection is a real step forward for Miner football.
Super congratulations to Coach Sparks. I for one am looking forward to seeing competitive football being played again by our beloved Miners this coming football season.
Jim Black
Lincoln
