Jim Black: Coach Jackson a good choice for Nevada Union

Andrew Jackson, the newly appointed freshmen head football coach at Nevada Union — WOW!

What a great coaching selection by Varsity Head Football Coach Brad Sparks.

Andrew is one of the finest young men I had the opportunity to know during my years of watching NU practices and games over an 18-year period of time. Hard working, always exhibited a winning attitude, very coachable and a solid team player.

Andrew was one of "the best of the best," who I saw play for the Miners. He will be an outstanding and successful head freshmen coach. He is a person the 15 year olds can look up to as a person and a coach.

Good luck to Coach Jackson, his staff and the new Miner freshman players. Go Miners!

Jim Black

