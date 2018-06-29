Jim Black: Coach Jackson a good choice for Nevada Union
June 29, 2018
Andrew Jackson, the newly appointed freshmen head football coach at Nevada Union — WOW!
What a great coaching selection by Varsity Head Football Coach Brad Sparks.
Andrew is one of the finest young men I had the opportunity to know during my years of watching NU practices and games over an 18-year period of time. Hard working, always exhibited a winning attitude, very coachable and a solid team player.
Andrew was one of "the best of the best," who I saw play for the Miners. He will be an outstanding and successful head freshmen coach. He is a person the 15 year olds can look up to as a person and a coach.
Good luck to Coach Jackson, his staff and the new Miner freshman players. Go Miners!
Jim Black
Recommended Stories For You
Lincoln
Trending In: Letters
Trending Sitewide
- Nevada County sheriff: Authorities identify victim in river death (VIDEO)
- Mario Benassi, 23, second person to die this year in South Yuba River
- Tom Coleman, former owner of the National Hotel, dies
- Eye on the prize: Wild Eye Pub ready to open in Grass Valley
- UPDATE: Comcast services currently being restored