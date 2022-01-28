Jill Mason: Don Baggett a bright light in Nevada County

I’m writing to both grieve and celebrate a staple of Nevada County. We have lost Don Baggett — beloved choral director at Nevada Union High School for many years.

His influence was limitless, from inspiring students, to collaborating with other music directors, to reaching across the Atlantic to work with organizations throughout Europe.

As a former singer under him, I am flooded with memories of those early morning rehearsals, with his arm and eyebrow movements, and facial expressions when conducting.

After I was hurt in 2004, he directed a bunch of my former choir mates with my voice coach, Lois Johnson, as his soloist. And his wife, Wanda Baggett, was my first grade teacher.

This community has suffered an exponential loss. My hope is that we can turn these tears that we shed for Mr. Baggett into good memories of all of the glitter he added to our lives.





Jill Mason

Sacramento