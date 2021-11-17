Jill Haley: ‘American Values’ meant to protect white privilege

After witnessing events at the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board meeting on Nov. 10, I went back and did some research on what a high school board responsibilities actually are. What I discovered is that their primary responsibility is to oversee student and staff activities to ensure the best possible outcomes for their constituency.

They do this by reviewing current policies and practices, approving curriculum based on student data to improve educational outcomes and overseeing budgets based on these priorities.

I saw none of this during the presentation by the group Protecting American Ideals. They framed their presentation as being against critical race theory, an educational construct that is not currently taught in our local school system.

The group claims to want to protect “American values,” which I think is clearly meant to protect white conservative values. The slide presentation was shockingly prejudiced against people of color and blatantly against education that teaches anti-discrimination.

Why this was allowed in a public forum focusing on education is beyond me. It clearly was meant to make parents afraid of what is being taught in their child's classrooms for political gain at the polls. Let me say again that what they were protesting is something that is not currently being taught here.





In the end, the student representative on the board saved the day by saying what needed to be said — that this presentation had no place at the board meeting.

Jill Haley

Nevada City