Jesse Brown: W prevents ‘mauling’ of Nevada City

It would seem that those seeking a “No on W” outcome have not seen, or are pretending to not have seen, the 51 unit apartment complex at the western entrance to Nevada City. A full, for profit, development that is also being subsidized to the tune of 26 million dollars (over half million per apartment) by taxpayers.

It is this exact thing that is responsible for the creation of Measure W. Obviously, these kinds of State Mandated projects are what is driving measure W.

Please… if you have an alternative plan to deal with the mauling of our small town, I would like to see it.

All of the histrionics about local overreach is unwarranted. Nevada City has put in place guidelines to encourage cottage and apartment creation for more, and more affordable, housing that keeps the neighborhoods intact and era appropriate.

Don’t dilute the attraction of this particular small town because of your anger over someone questioning your Home Depot sourced home ‘restoration’ methods.

It’s about the potential of huge state mandated changes to our town.

Jesse Brown

Nevada City