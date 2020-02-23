Jess Swigonski: Fernandez right choice for Nevada City Council

I have an immense amount of respect and admiration for Nevada City Council candidate Daniela Fernández. She has the energy, drive, compassion and heart to connect people while standing her ground and advocating for those who need a voice at the table.

As a young professional in Nevada County, I connect with Daniela as the youngest of six candidates and I know she understands the issues that most impact my generation, including climate change, social justice, and an economy where young people are challenged to make a living. Additionally, I’m excited to see a candidate who has not only a passion for, but so much experience in community advocacy and social justice. Her experience helping others would make her a wonderful council member, as I trust Daniela to bring the needs of many underrepresented folks in our community to the table.

As an environmentalist and local business supporter, I resonate with her focus on developing comprehensive wildfire mitigation goals while supporting local businesses in the face of Public Safety Power Shut-offs. I am concerned not only about the safety of our community, but also the health of our forests, our watershed, and our local economy which relies on many small businesses that were so negatively impacted by the PSPS last fall.

Daniela offers a hopeful vision for our vibrant community, and I look forward to seeing her bring politics back to the people!

Jess Swigonski is a co-founder of Future of Nevada County, a group of young advocates in Nevada County.