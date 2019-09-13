Jerry Westfall: Stealing firewood from seniors? Shame on you

I volunteer with the Gold Country Community Services to help provide free firewood to senior citizens in our community that are desperately in need of an additional heating source during our cold winters. For some, this is their only source of heat.

On Sept. 7, at approximately 9:30 a.m., three individuals decided they should have some of this free wood by stealing firewood from our yard at the old Bohemia Mill site on Brunswick Road, destined to be delivered to qualifying seniors in our community. The only good news about this is we know that their vehicles were an older model yellow Ford pickup and a older model (possibly maroon) Pontiac sedan. This information has been turned into the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

If anybody has further information on this thoughtless act they are encouraged to give the information to the sheriff’s office.

Jerry Westfall

Grass Valley