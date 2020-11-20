Jerry Martin: Socialism and capitalism

I’m writing to support Darrell Berkheimer’s opinion printed on Oct. 27 regarding the misconception of socialism. The U.S. is already both socialist and capitalist. We have been for a long time, and it works well that way. Unfortunately, politics makes it a false binary choice, so the two systems seem at war, opposing each other. If there were a metaphorical tug-of-war between these two economic systems, the rope would win.

Anti-socialists should ask themselves: Would you rather have only private military? Only privately owned roads? Would you rather have privately run court systems and police. No more Social Security? No more Medicare and Medicaid?

Capitalism works for small-business entrepreneurs and creative innovators. It also works for large corporations, unless they become monopolies that swallow competition. Capitalism motivates progress and feeds many families. But it needs the impartial and regulatory effects of socialism, which is not based on economic profit. We need to understand that profit driven motivation sometimes produces problems that interfere with the best we humans can achieve.

Please recognize we need both socialism and capitalism for an optimal society that maximizes our collective resources. Humanity faces major problems that will only be solved by cooperative collaboration that forfends the propaganda that divides us with false socialism vs. capitalism opposition. The future of civilization depends on it.

Jerry Martin

Grass Valley