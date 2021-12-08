Jerry Martin: Like a car without brakes

Would you drive a car without brakes? A car with brakes doesn’t guarantee safety and no accidents, but brakes do prevent accidents and reduce the damage done if there is an accident. A car going 60 mph without brakes that hits something does far more damage than a car with brakes that hits something at 20 mph. And brakes might prevent the accident altogether.

Consider the parallel between a brake-less car and a person without vaccinations. Having vaccinations doesn’t guarantee a virus won’t enter the body. No vaccines are perfect. But being vaccinated does greatly reduce the chances of a virus entering the body, and if it does, it will do much less damage and cause far fewer deaths.

Over 95% of COVID-19 deaths are in unvaccinated people. On rare occasions, vaccinated people catch COVID-19, but it’s usually mild and almost never causes death. Vaccines put brakes on COVID-19.

The anti-vaxxers must wake up and realize they are recklessly endangering themselves and everyone around them, just as they would if driving a car without brakes. Brakes and vaccines are very effective in preventing damage and reducing injury. Vaccines are humans’ best weapon against this stealthy, powerful enemy.

Jerry Martin





Grass Valley