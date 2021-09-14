Jerry Martin: A hypothetical
Imagine that today’s anti-vaxxers are on the sinking Titanic. As they gather around staff giving out life preservers we hear a variety of refusals: “I hear that orange attracts sharks, so I don’t want one.” “They make me look fat, so I don’t want to die that way.” “They’re OK when dry but they cause cancer when wet. I’d rather drown.” “Our president says the Titanic is unsinkable, so I won’t need one.” “Champion swimmers don’t use them, so why wouldn’t I follow their example?” “Do you have a surfboard instead? Maybe a trained penguin? I hear they’re natural floaters.” “If you put it on upside down, will you float head down and bottom up?” “God will protect me.”
About a third of the passengers held those points of view. Later, when foreseeing their demise, they all questioned their misinformation while regretting too late their decision. Their efforts to steal life jackets off other floaters were unsuccessful and met with justified disapproval.
Of those who drowned, 99% were without life jackets. They all wore red hats until sinking. Later, the ocean was filled with floating red caps that didn’t need float support.
Jerry Martin
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Kirsten Dees: Changing your mind is not a bad thing
I want you to know that it’s OK to change your mind. It’s OK to be vaccine-hesitant or anti-vax and decide to change your course of action. Changing your mind does not make you a…