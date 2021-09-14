Jerry Martin: A hypothetical

Imagine that today’s anti-vaxxers are on the sinking Titanic. As they gather around staff giving out life preservers we hear a variety of refusals: “I hear that orange attracts sharks, so I don’t want one.” “They make me look fat, so I don’t want to die that way.” “They’re OK when dry but they cause cancer when wet. I’d rather drown.” “Our president says the Titanic is unsinkable, so I won’t need one.” “Champion swimmers don’t use them, so why wouldn’t I follow their example?” “Do you have a surfboard instead? Maybe a trained penguin? I hear they’re natural floaters.” “If you put it on upside down, will you float head down and bottom up?” “God will protect me.”

About a third of the passengers held those points of view. Later, when foreseeing their demise, they all questioned their misinformation while regretting too late their decision. Their efforts to steal life jackets off other floaters were unsuccessful and met with justified disapproval.

Of those who drowned, 99% were without life jackets. They all wore red hats until sinking. Later, the ocean was filled with floating red caps that didn’t need float support.

Jerry Martin

Grass Valley