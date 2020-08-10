Jerry Martin: A different war

We humans are at war, worldwide, with an invisible, subtle, stealthy enemy called COVID-19. Traditional military weaponry (ships, planes, bombs, bullets) is useless.

This enemy, residing inside some of us, kills some and pains others. We have no cure yet, but we have a prevention. Not the best, a safe, effective vaccine, which will come. But masks, social distancing and human intelligence are our only combative tools now. Fortunately, they are available to everyone and we don’t need a highly trained military force to fight COVID-19. Each of us is a soldier.

Humans who reject masks and social distancing are fools, traitors on COVID’s side. Their refusal helps COVID-19 kill. Despite Trump’s lies, we are losing this war in the U.S.

When seat belts were first mandated, there was opposition. Opponents said, “We can’t have government eliminate our freedoms.” Now, recognizing seat belts save many lives, opposition is quiet. Those freedoms are sacrificed for greater good.

We’re lucky in Nevada County where COVID-19 hasn’t concentrated, though it’s beginning to rise. So far, outside, mask-less and separate, we’re mostly safe. But indoors, mask-less, in groups, COVID-19 kills.

Whose side are you on?

Jerry Martin

Grass Valley