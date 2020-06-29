Jerry and Beth Biagini: Shop locally? Only if you’re wearing a mask
We have always been strong proponents of “shop locally.” Gov. Newsom has decreed that face masks are mandatory while in any business, whether you were an employee or customer.
Today (Saturday) we were attempting to continue a process of purchasing new flooring for our guest bedroom and bathroom only to see each of the employees of the store not wearing masks. When approached by the salesperson, we had been dealing with I explained, “We would probably not be coming back, because of the ‘no mask’ situation.” Her response was, “Oh …”
We will find another flooring company, hopefully local. By the way, kudos to Empire Shoes (Grass Valley). We went there Friday and the salesperson had a mask on and they had free masks available with hand sanitizer at the door.
Jerry and Beth Biagini
Lake Wildwood
