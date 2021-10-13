Jerilyn Brinker: Chorus of voices
As Terry McLaughlin causes me to picture a chorus of voices in the next world, I think of some voices I have envisioned. This youngest and most innocent chorus is grateful to be in heaven rather than living a long and harsh life on Earth. I just wish we could all be more pro-contraception.
Jerilyn Brinker
Grass Valley
