Jeree Waller: Share the air

As one of many people who have significant reactions to perfumes, scented lotions, aftershaves and strong-smelling hair products, I would like to ask my Nevada County neighbors to please “share the air.”

Because of my asthma, scents rapidly trigger breathing problems which can prevent me from being able to stay in public areas such as restaurants, stores, churches, gyms, medical clinics and offices when anyone is wearing a fragrance (essential oils included). I recently had to leave the hospital’s outpatient clinic because someone had on a strong cologne.

Explaining about my asthma and gently asking others to refrain from using scented products can elicit uncaring or even rude remarks. Hmmm, is this déjà vu of when smoking was allowed in public and work places years ago? I do not wish to limit your right to wear fragrances, yet we all have the right to visit public places without increased health problems.

Serious reactions to scents are also a concern for people with cancer, migraines, skin allergies, dry eyes and those with conditions such as multiple sclerosis. This is approximately 11% of the general public. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) lists perfumes, chemical cleaning products and air fresheners as a recognized cause of migraines, asthma and other health problems. Under the ADA, public employers are to prevent the wearing of fragrances and the use of scented and chemical products if they aggravate symptoms for one or more employees.

Many nice women and men do not realize that the products they use have strong odors because they become desensitized to the smell or think that they are only wearing a light scent. Your neighbors with nonvisible disabilities and allergies will thank you for not wearing fragrances.

Jeree Waller

Grass Valley