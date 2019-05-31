Jennifer Singer: Flowers cheer on Friendship Club graduates

Many thanks, once again, to Foothill Flowers in Grass Valley and owners Mark and Todd Johnson for donating the flowers for The Friendship Club’s recent community event honoring seven young women who graduated from the club and their respective high schools.

Foothill Flowers contributed to the decorative atmosphere with 30 elegant centerpiece bouquets and cheered on the graduates with gardenia corsages.

We are so proud of these young women and congratulate them for their success. And, so grateful to Foothill Flowers for adding to the goodness and beauty of this special occasion, as our grads look to the future and keep growing, learning and exploring.

Jennifer Singer, executive director

The Friendship Club