Jennifer Kelly: No rights without responsibility

I would like to thank all those who have recently written letters and articles clarifying the political situation today. Like many others, I have been increasingly horrified and alarmed by the lack of respect for the Constitution shown by our elected representatives, all sworn to defend it. Mr. Trump came to office declaring he intended to “clear the swamp,“ then promptly filled it with slime of his own choosing.

Dr. Davidson-Methot made clear in his commentary Jan. 23 that Trump is mentally ill, but he would never have wreaked such havoc without the active support and encouragement of his henchmen.

We cannot allow those who brought us to the horrifying events at the Capitol to sink back into the mud, only to emerge at some later date to create ever worse devastation, based on the precedents set during the last administration. Now is the time to demand, insist, scream for accountability.

Those who ignored the lies, supported the fake news and lick-spittled Trump into believing he could lead a revolution to a Trump/Republican dynasty must be held responsible and prevented from holding public office now or at any future time. Lives were lost through their actions and failures to act.

No rights without responsibility is a familiar phrase with a very strong meaning. We must demand it.

Jennifer Kelly

Nevada City