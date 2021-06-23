Jennifer Kelly: Need to guard our water

Mr. George Boardman’s column in the June 25 issue of The Union is of great significance. The West is dependent on water for its existence, but it is a diminishing resource.

This alone should be enough to prohibit the reopening of any mine, in particular Rise Gold’s ill-conceived venture. We simply cannot afford to risk polluting existing wells and groundwater. There is no way to replace that water, once lost. Many legal fights are brewing all over the state as to the equitable distribution of water.

One of the most crucial is the California Water Resources Control Board’s long-overdue injunction against the pumping of water by the Nestle Co. (which is based in Switzerland) from a tributory of the Santa Ana river, to sell as the Arrowhead brand, mainly out of state. Nestle Waters North America was sold last year to One Rock Capital Partners & Metropoulos for $4.3 billion.

Now rebranded as Blue Triton Brands, it continues to drain our water. Local activists in the San Bernadino forest have monitored the situation for many years. They claim that Nestle has siphoned off more than 25 times the legal amount.

It may be a messy fight if Nestle’s rights predate 1914, but if it cannot be forced to cease operations, at least all activities must be strictly monitored and controlled, and Nestle should be served a massive fine for all the water illegally pumped.





Jennifer Kelly

Nevada City