Jennifer Gray: Bottles and cans

I love our little hamlet! Beautiful scenery, fun festivals, etc., but there is something lacking — especially in some of our citizens who believe it is their right to verbally abuse others. We all would like to do our business at the dump quickly and efficiently. If only it were our private waste site, but it isn’t.

Workers are getting called every name in the book, and I’m not talking the “Good Book” here. They are getting things thrown at them by some immature adults frustrated with having to wait. I am not an employee of Waste Management, but I know wonderful people who work there, and hear and see all of what I am saying.

“Why can’t you remove the lids?” Or “Take my stuff!” Well, consider this: If attendants had to take off lids, then we would have Armageddon among those waiting for their turn. Instead of taking out our aggression on a skeletal crew, we should be more understanding. They are short-handed and doing the best they can.

Show a little grace toward your fellow citizen. We are all just trying to get rid of our trash and make a little cash on our bottles and cans.

Jennifer Gray





Grass Valley