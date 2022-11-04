Jennifer Fink: Alzheimer’s caregivers deserve more in 2023

California is home to more than 690,000 people living with Alzheimer’s. According to recent data from the California Department of Public Health, that number is expected to double to 1.5 million Californians by 2040.

Caregivers need support. Too many caregivers die before their loved ones & we have no system to help.

Across California, more than 1.6 million Californians provide unpaid care for a person living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia, and that number is projected to double in the next 20 years. Alzheimer’s takes a devastating toll on caregivers – emotionally, physically and financially.

Prioritizing those with Alzheimer’s and dementia – and their caregivers – needs to be a priority for every Congressional candidate running for office. I am asking candidates across the state to talk about their plans to address this public health crisis and commit to joining the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission.

Doug LaMalfa, Kevin Kiley, please prioritize Alzheimer’s and dementia if you are elected to represent me in Congress! Millions of people are counting on you.

Jennifer Fink

Lake of the Pines