Jennifer E. Langdon: Denney, the leader we need on climate change

We might think we’ve become accustomed to wildfire season here in Nevada County but the Jones Fire hit way too close to home.

I’m proud of how we came together as a community in the face of last month’s fire, but I’m also tired — of packing go-bags and monitoring evacuation alerts, of worrying about the safety of first responders and the people and places I love, of the fear (and for some, the reality) of losing everything we’ve worked so hard for.

The Jones Fire has been contained, but the smoke is still burning our lungs and we’re all looking over our shoulders for the next wildfire. Those who deny climate change or say we can’t do anything about it — like Rep. Doug LaMalfa — are flat-out wrong. LaMalfa is in a position to help slow or reverse climate change, but he doesn’t even list it among the issues on his website.

Such deliberate ignorance is dangerous. It’s time to exchange him for leader who will work to prioritize forest health and fire prevention and to combat climate change. That leader is Audrey Denney.

Jennifer E. Langdon

Nevada City