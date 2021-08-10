Jennifer Bauer: Try some compassion for people without homes

I wonder how many readers truly understand homelessness. The cost of land, housing and building is more than most can afford. We just had a fire. A small fire compared to Paradise … Dixie!

How many of our greater community have had their homes and every single thing they own burnt to nothing? For anyone who cannot do the math, homelessness and fires are in the same category.

Of course, we should always do our very best to save homes, lives of humans and pets. The attitude of the average ‘merican is beyond appalling. It is disgusting!

The humans who lost everything in a fire, or any other reason at all, need assistance. Taking care of homeless people is not an invitation for the world’s poor!

There are no homeless in Finland. Finland built them all houses. Every city that has housed their homeless has found it is a great solution. No more messy camps. No homeless on the bench at the park. What would Jesus do?





Jennifer Bauer

Rough and Ready