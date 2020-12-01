Jeffry Leiter: Kudos to Music in the Mountains

I’m writing to congratulate Music in the Mountains on a job well done in 2020.

Last week, I enjoyed watching violin soloist Tessa Lark streamed live from her studio apartment in New York. My favorites were the second movement of the Beethoven sonata, and the amazing piece “Stomping” which was written for a Tchaikovsky competition. And, of course, Tessa’s last two works, which she composed, showcasing her Kentucky roots.

I’ve loved MIM’s programming all year and look forward to their holiday concert on Dec. 11.

Jeffry Leiter

Nevada City