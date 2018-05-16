Jeffrey Ellis: Let’s be more creative in using existing tax revenues
May 16, 2018
Mr. Poston's April 20 opinion piece "Measure E will help Grass Valley meet shortfalls" is what I expect from a politician.
Doom and gloom if you don't let us raise your taxes (again). Don't you think there was a reason Measure N had a sunset provision?
No matter that California has among the highest (maybe the highest) taxes of any state in the nation, and taxes on gasoline are obscenely high. Here's a thought: why not be more creative in using existing tax revenues, so that taxes don't need to be raised?
Maybe taxes could even be lowered!
Jeffrey Ellis
Grass Valley
