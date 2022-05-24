Jeffrey Clark: Kline the right person for the job
As someone who’s known Adam Kline for more than 20 years, watched him devote his energy and time to Nevada City, I can’t think of anyone who cares more about this place and the people who also call it home.
Adam is compassionate, smart, open-minded and forward thinking. He has a strong sense of the history of our region, grasps the challenges we face, and knows how to listen thoughtfully to the concerns of others.
I’m extremely proud to endorse Adam Kline for City Council of Nevada City. He truly is the right person for this job.
Jeffrey Clark, owner
The Onyx Theatre and co-director of the Nevada City Film Festival
