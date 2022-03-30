Jeff Stoops: Seems like overpaid positions

People of Nevada County, did you know that the Nevada County Board of Supervisors voted in Dr. Sherilynn Cooke, who is from the Bay Area, as public health officer on a contract for $324,000 a year, or $486,270 for one and a half years? Did you also know that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the chief medical adviser of the United States, is paid $445,000 a year?

There were two gentlemen who were in charge of finding someone for the position and were asked why they are paying so much money to Dr. Cooke. Their answer for the high wage was due to the stress level of the job.

I thought about what Dr. Fauci’s stress level must be compared to Dr. Cooke’s, and it’s not even close if you compare Nevada County to the entire United States.

One of the ladies at the meeting had a list of four doctors who were qualified for the job who would work for $150,000 and the board took their names and listened to a few more folks asking questions. They then ended the session and unanimously voted for Dr. Cooke.

It seems like overspending when we are just moving out of the pandemic in which people lost their livelihoods and are still trying to make ends meet. I also learned the Board of Supervisors just voted themselves a raise from $59,172 to $64,788, which isn’t a tremendous raise, but that is $28,080 for the five members and $125,000 from the overpaid doctor. I’m sure they could have spent this money more wisely.





We have three positions coming up in November, and I’m hoping we find some good replacements who understand our county and represent us better than who we have currently.

Jeff Stoops

Grass Valley