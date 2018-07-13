Jeff Pelline: A simplistic conclusion

Marc Cuniberti's columns (July 2) belong on the political opinion page, not the business news page.

To be sure, the flow of government monies (a "firehose" in his exaggerated mindset) has contributed to rising health care and college education costs. But that is not enough to support his simplistic political conclusion: "Such is the unfortunate truth of the social experiment called government assistance and insurance."

First of all, dismissing government assistance and insurance as a "social experiment" does not acknowledge that it also provides social benefits. In addition, other factors contribute to rising health care and college education costs. At colleges, public funding cuts and expensive new technologies for STEM education, for example, also are factors. In health care, numerous factors ranging from an aging U.S. population to rising R&D costs also must be considered.

Let's do a better job of exploring complex issues in The Union, not just offer political pablum for like-minded readers.

Jeff Pelline

Nevada City