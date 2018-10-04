Jeff Loberg: Vote Republican in California

A radio spot has been airing recently that is promoting John Cox for governor that accurately points out the problems our state is having due in part to the poor leadership of Gavin Newsom.

The ad references homelessness, exorbitant taxes and fees, underperforming schools, and long lines at the very costly DMV as some of the reasons to vote for Mr. Cox. I believe the ad stops short of an even larger issue.

The mere fact that the Democrats have run the tarnished state for over six decades resulting in all of the states difficulties should concern every Californian. It's been said that your head will stop hurting if you stop beating it against a wall; so why do the citizens of this once great state continue to keep voting Democrat? Why do they continue to buy their lies? It's time for real change! And it doesn't come by voting Democrat!

Meaningful change can only happen if the makeup of the legislature is changed as well. It's time to start thinking outside the "D" and start voting Republican to institute real change in the way the state operates.

What have you got to lose? Except less money paid in taxes and fees!

Jeff Loberg

Penn Valley