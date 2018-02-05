Jeff Loberg: Trump, not Obama, deserves the credit

On Jan. 21, Nevada County's chief Obama cheerleader once again heaped great praise on our former president, stating that our flourishing economy is a direct result of Obama administration policies; the stock market gains too.

Ron Lowe needs to face the hard facts that as much as he dislikes Trump, Obama's administration was a failure and Trump's is succeeding. Trump the person is not the most likable guy; I get that. But his policies are working.

Obama could only muster 2 percent economic growth, at best, whereas Trump's policies have us growing at 3 percent. The fact is the economy started improving after Trump's election.

After eight terrible years, we're finally headed the right direction again.

Jeff Loberg

Penn Valley