Jeff Loberg: Trump, not Obama, deserves the credit
February 5, 2018
On Jan. 21, Nevada County's chief Obama cheerleader once again heaped great praise on our former president, stating that our flourishing economy is a direct result of Obama administration policies; the stock market gains too.
Ron Lowe needs to face the hard facts that as much as he dislikes Trump, Obama's administration was a failure and Trump's is succeeding. Trump the person is not the most likable guy; I get that. But his policies are working.
Obama could only muster 2 percent economic growth, at best, whereas Trump's policies have us growing at 3 percent. The fact is the economy started improving after Trump's election.
After eight terrible years, we're finally headed the right direction again.
Jeff Loberg
Penn Valley
