Jeff Loberg: Shameful behavior of the left
For eight years we conservatives put up with Obama’s scandalous actions against our side through his weaponized Justice Department, the NSA, IRS, spying and wiretapping on reporters, etc., for which the media turned a blind eye and criticized those who took issue with these inappropriate actions.
For four years we conservatives put up with a daily assault on our duly elected President Trump through witch hunts, mostly fake dossiers, and constant threats by unhinged Democrats who told reporters and crowds that they wanted to “take Trump behind the school gym and beat him up” (Biden); I want to punch him in the face! (Cory Booker); I’m going to take Trump out tonight! (Maxine Waters); and many other examples.
I could go on and on. The press played these and cheered the Democrats for their behavior. Absolutely shameful.
And after the election, Democrats called for unity? After four years of nothing but disrespect and chaos? If in the court of public opinion you want to try someone for insurrection, look no further than the left side of the Capitol aisle. They’ve been obstructionists and insurrectionists for the past dozen years.
Jeff Loberg
Penn Valley
