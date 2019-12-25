Jeff Loberg: Impeachment a sham

Well, Democrats finally got what they’ve been pounding their chests about since Donald Trump won the 2016 general election; impeachment.

On a complete party line vote, they managed to thumb their noses at more than 63 million citizens and a booming economy to attempt to undo an election won by an Electoral College landslide. The fact that they tried their level best to rig the election in their favor but failed has been a contentious issue for them.

The charges against Trump were weak at best, with the “obstruction of Congress” charge nowhere to be found in the Constitution. But what was really accomplished here? In reality nothing. The Senate, when they get the case for trial, will not convict Trump and he will most likely go on to win reelection, upsetting Democrats even more.

This sham cost taxpayers millions for no reason at all, other than satisfying Democrats insatiable appetite for revenge. And setting precedent for impeachment of all new presidents.

Jeff Loberg

Penn Valley