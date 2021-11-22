Jeff Litton: Scary developments at NID

You might have missed it, but something scary just happened at NID on Nov. 10. First, I want to thank our two excellent NID directors — Ricki Heck and Laura Peters. These directors are experienced, smart, and think critically.

The other three NID directors voted to remove NID from the Groundwater Sustainability Agency, a vitally important group of agencies that work together to protect the groundwater of the region. This network of agencies collaborates to make sure groundwater is sustainably managed, and thereby protects wells from going dry.

These agencies are vitally important for our region to protect us from the plummeting groundwater levels that can cause innumerable problems like dry wells, land subsidence, and more, like we see farther south in California, where groundwater is nowhere near sustainably managed. Those problems will cost countless millions of dollars to reverse, if it’s even possible.

Sadly, three NID directors voted to take us out of the Groundwater Sustainability Agency that we’ve been a part of since 2017. Please tell our publicly owned government agency called NID to reverse that decision and rejoin the Groundwater Sustainability Agency.

Jeff Litton





Grass Valley