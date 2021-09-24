Jeff Litton: NID field trip for staff, board





Thank you, NID, for stepping up and protecting our rivers. Recently, 15 great folks took time out of the office to lend a hand for our beautiful Bear River at Dog Bar Bridge.

This section of the river is loved and celebrated by our community, and this was also significant in more ways than one. This very spot where we stood would be 135 feet underwater if Centennial Dam is built. The reservoir behind Centennial Dam would flood 8.52 miles of Bear River, along with many homes of our neighbors and Nisenan village sites.

Thank you to General Manager Jennifer Hanson for inviting NID staff and board to join in the river cleanup, and also thanks to Director Laura Peters for coming and representing the board. And thanks to SYRCL for organizing the river cleanups!

NID is filled with great people who do care about our rivers. Centennial Dam is becoming water under the bridge in part because diverting 221,400 acre feet of water annually would shortchange South Sutter Water District farmers 13 out of 18 years, according to the flow data.

Jeff Litton

Grass Valley