Jeff Kotowski: What does it take?

We are at the point with the Trump Pandemic that the death rate and inept response is beyond comprehension. We can no longer financially or psychologically continue on the path of reality denial. It is time for California to do whatever it takes to conquer COVID-19, independent of the federal government. We can win by taking three actions.

100% mask requirement in public, with strong enforcement. Large fines to start, followed up with prosecution for reckless endangerment for second offenders.

Make testing fast and free. We need to pay whatever the cost to get test from Korea or Europe now. We cannot drive for hours only to wait a week or more for test result. I have several friends in different states who all had to drive for over an hour and wait over a week for test results. So do not believe the misinformation about test availability. Independent reports bear this out.

Implement broad contact tracing. Isolate those who are sick and at high risk. This has been proven in every country that has successfully beaten the coronavirus.

We can beat this and we can beat it quickly. It is time to end our tepid response and learn from countries that have successfully beat COVID-19.

Jeff Kotowski

Nevada City