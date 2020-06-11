Jeff Kotowski: We need to police the police

The country is rightly outraged by the police murder of George Floyd. The root of the problem is that there are no checks and balances of the police.

In order to prosecute and protect the community it is necessary for local prosecutors to work with the police. This creates a conflict of interest when it comes to the prosecution of a bad cop. It should be obvious by now that local prosecutors cannot adequately prosecute local police.

Until we get a federal agency to investigate and prosecute bad cops, we need a state agency to do the job. It should go without saying that most cops are good people, as are most of the people we meet everyday. Just as us average citizens still need the police, it is necessary to police the police.

For good of the citizens and the good of the police, we need a statewide agency to police the police.

Jeff Kotowski

Nevada City