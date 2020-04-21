Jeff Kotowski: The coronavirus: cause or symptom?
We are now headed for a serious recession, and we need to look deeper than the coronavirus to find the root cause. Why is it that South Korea was able to effectively battle COVID-19? According to the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, it is because Korea effectively tested and quarantined early.
Because we did not test early and we did not quarantine early, the economic and personal toll of COVID-19 will be many times higher than it would have been under competent management. Donald Trump, a self described stable-genius, refused input from qualified professionals.
Trump’s narcissism caused him to first claim the coronavirus pandemic a hoax. Trump’s greed caused him to delay testing in hopes of buying a German company working on a test. Trump’s arrogance and racism (calling it the China Virus) caused him to think “it couldn’t happen to me.”
This is an incompetent response at the highest level and to the highest degree. As a result, tens of thousands of innocent people will die. People who would have gone on to live full lives will die. Trump has crashed the economy and yet sits in the White House claiming credit for the work of doctors and scientists. I wish I could say “we won’t get fooled again” but somehow I have my doubts.
Jeff Kotowski
Nevada City
